Triathlon swim training scrapped because of pollution

Pollution in the River Seine has forced the cancellation of Sunday's proposed swimming training for Olympic triathletes in Paris, Azernews reports citing BBC.

A joint statement from Paris 2024 and World Triathlon said that tests had shown the water quality was below an acceptable standard.

After tests in July, the River Seine was deemed to be clean enough for swimming but heavy rain in the French capital over the past 48 hours has seen the quality diminish.

"The priority is the health of the athletes," the statement read.

"The tests carried out in the Seine [on Saturday] revealed water quality levels that in the view of the international federation, World Triathlon, did not provide sufficient guarantees to allow the event to be held.

"Given the weather forecast for the next 48 hours, Paris 2024 and World Triathlon are confident that water quality will return to below limits before the start for of the triathlon competitions (on 30 July)."

Should the water quality not reach the required standard, the triathlon events could be postponed for a few days or moved to Vaires-sur-Marne, on the Marne river east of Paris.

The swimming leg of the triathlon familiarisation had been due to take place at 07:00 BST. The bike and running training will go ahead as planned.

