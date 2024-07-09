AFFA official assigned to qualifying match of UEFA European Women's Championship

9 July 2024 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

UEFA has appointed Chief Specialist of AFFA's Children and Youth Competitions Department Zumrгd Aghayeva as the UEFA delegate of the Kazakhstan-Romania game, Azernews reports.

The match will take place on July 12 at the Central Stadium in Almaty, Kazakhstan within Group 4, League C as part of the UEFA European Women's Championship.

Recall that UEFA also assigned the head of the AFFA's Game Operations Department Emin Jafarov as the UEFA delegate of the Croatia-Wales game to be held on July 12 at the Branko Čavlović-Čavlek stadium within the Group 4, League B.

The UEFA European Women's Championship, also called the UEFA Women's Euro, held every four years and one year after the men’s UEFA European Championship first held in 1984, is the main competition in women's association football between national teams of the UEFA confederation.

The competition is the women's equivalent of the UEFA European Championship. The reigning champions are England, who won their home tournament in 2022. The most successful nation in the history of the tournament is Germany, with eight titles.

The 2025 UEFA Women's Championship will be the 14th edition of the UEFA Women's Championship, the quadrennial international football championship organised by UEFA for the women's national teams of Europe. The tournament will take place in Switzerland on July 2-27, 2025. It will be the third edition since it was expanded to 16 teams.

Formed in 1992, the Azerbaijani Association of Football Federations (AFFA) is the governing body of football in Azerbaijan.

The Association is responsible for overseeing all aspects of amateur and professional games in its territory.

It runs numerous competitions, the most famous of which is the Azerbaijan Cup. AFFA is a member of both UEFA and FIFA.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz