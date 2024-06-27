National boxers reach European Junior Boxing Championship final

27 June 2024 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani boxers have reached the semi-finals of the European Junior Boxing Championship for Boys and Girls, Azernews reports.

Aylin Nazarova (48 kg) defeated Atina Papanikolopou (Greece) in the 1/4 finals. In the semi-finals, the national boxer will face Italy's Giorgia La Rosa.

Amina Taghi also successfully completed the 1/4 final stage. She will face Romanian Maria Semeniciuc in her next fight. Both boxers secured at least a bronze medal by advancing to the semi-finals.

The European Junior Boxing Championship in Sarajevo has brought together the best young boxers from Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, England, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Latvia, Montenegro, Poland, and other countries. The championship will last until June 30.

Azerbaijani boxers have won many prestigious awards at many international championships.

In 1926, the Boxing Championship was held for the first time in Azerbaijan, where national boxers took first place.

Since 1992, the Azerbaijani Boxing Federation has become a full member of the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

Aghasi Mammadov, who won a gold medal at the world championship, has entered Azerbaijan's history of boxing as the first national boxer.

The AIBA Youth World Championships were held in Baku in 2019. This world championship was the first licenced youth tournament to qualify for the 2010 Olympic Games held in Singapore.

With a strong boxing tradition, Azerbaijan will be represented by five talented boxers at the Olympics, including Nijat Huseynov, Malik Hasanov, Murad Allahverdiev, Alfonso Dominguez, and Muhammed Abdullayev.

In terms of the number of licences won, Azerbaijan lags behind only three countries in the world: Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Australia.

Among the European nations, Azerbaijan stands at the forefront alongside Spain, both boasting five Olympic licences and asserting their dominance in the European boxing scene.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz