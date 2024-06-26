19 judokas to represent Azerbaijan in European Championship

26 June 2024 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

Azerbaijan's national judo teams, consisting of teenage boys and girls, have completed preparations for the European Championship to be held in Bulgaria, Azernews reports citing Azerbaijan Judo Federation (ACF).

Azerbaijan will be represented by 10 male and 9 female judokas in 14 weight categories at the competition in Sofia.

The executive vice-president of ACF, Rashad Rasullu, and the advisor to the president of the federation, Natig Bagirov, visited the training camps of the national teams and were interested in their preparations.

It should be noted that the European Championship will be held on June 27-30.

---

