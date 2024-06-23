Croatian national team incurs the wrath of UEFA

23 June 2024 10:53 (UTC+04:00)

UEFA fined the Croatian national team, Azernews reports.

The continental football body fined the national team due to the unethical behavior of the Croatian fans in the second round of the group stage of the European Championship, in the match against Albania.

Croatia was fined 28,000 euros for throwing foreign objects on the square, using pyrotechnics and provocative messages.

It should be noted that the Croatia-Albania match (2:2) which took place within the framework of Group B matches ended in a draw.

