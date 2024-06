22 June 2024 23:22 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani swimmers Maryam Sheikhalizadekhangah and Ramil Valizade booked a spot at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Azernews reports.

They qualified for the Olympic Games after gaining an official invitation following the results of the European Swimming Championship held in Belgrade, Serbia.

---

