Euro-2024: starting squads of Turkish, Georgian national teams announced

18 June 2024 20:44 (UTC+04:00)

The starting squads of the teams of Turkey and Georgia, which will meet in the first round of Group F of the European Championship held in Germany, have been announced.

Citing the official website of UEFA, Azernews reports that the teams will go to the match, which will start at 20:00 Baku time, with the following squads:

Turkey: Mert Gunok, Kaan Ayhan, Samet Akaydyn, Abdulkerim Bardakci, Fardi Kadioglu, Mert Mulder, Arda Guler, Orkun Kokcu, Hakan Chalhanoglu, Kenan Yıldız, Barış Alper Yılmaz.

Head coach: Vincento Montella.

Georgia: Giorgi Mamardashvili, Solomon Kverkvelia, Guram Kashia, Lasha Dvali, Otar Kakabadze, Anzor Mekvabishvili, Giorgi Tsitaishvili, Giorgi Gochorashvili, Giorgi Chakvetadze, Khvicha Kvaratskheliya, George Mikautadze.

Head coach: Willy Sanyol.

