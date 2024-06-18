Azerbaijani male boxers to compete at BRICS Sports Games Kazan 2024

18 June 2024 12:41 (UTC+04:00)

The men's national team of Azerbaijan that will compete in the "BRICS Sports Games Kazan 2024" international multi-sport competition held in Kazan, the capital of Tatarstan, has been determined.

Citing the press service of the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation, Azernews reports that the team will compete in the tournament with a full squad.

The coaching staff at "BRICS Sports Games Kazan 2024" Tural Sariyev (48 kg), Masud Yusifzade (51 kg), Amin Mammadzade (54 kg), Umid Rustamov (57 kg), Magsud Khasmetov (60 kg), Ruslan Rustamov (63, 5 kg), Nabi Iskandarov (67 kg), Javid Chalabiyev (71 kg), Mirsharif Kazimzadeh (75 kg), Fagan Mammadov (80 kg), Seyid Seyidov (86 kg), Vatan Huseynli (92 kg) and Yohannes Nuriyev (+ 92 kg) will give a chance.

It should be noted that the boxing competitions in "BRICS Sports Games Kazan 2024" will be held on June 19-22.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz