Azerbaijan Shooting Federation presents official poster of ISSF World Cup

17 April 2024 14:37 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan Shooting Federation (AAF) has presented the official poster of the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun.

The competition will take place at Baku Shooting Centre on May 1 to 12, Azernews reports.

The tournament will bring together about 400 athletes from more than 80 countries and over 300 technical staff.

The ISSF World Cup was introduced by the International Shooting Sport Federation in 1986 to provide a homogeneous system for qualification to the Olympic shooting competitions.

It is still carried out in the Olympic shooting events, with four competitions per year in each event. For the best shooters, there has been a World Cup final.

