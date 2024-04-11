Contenders Tournament: Nicat Abasov to face Indian chess player today

11 April 2024 14:07 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

Azerbaijani chess player Nicat Abasov will play his next match today at the Contenders Tournament held in Toronto, Canada, Azernews reports.

The 28-year-old grandmaster will clarify his relations with Indian opponent Vidit Santosh in the seventh round.

He will play with white pieces. The match will start at 22:30 Baku time. After six rounds, N. Abasov shares 7th-8th place with 1.5 points.

Today, matches between Alireza Firouzja (France) - D. Gukesh (India), Hikaru Nakamura (USA) - Ian Nepomniachtchi (FIDE), Fabiano Caruana (USA) - Rameshbabu Praggnanandha (India) will also take place.

The Contenders Tournament will conclude on April 22. The grandmaster who finishes first in the competition, consisting of two rounds among 8 chess players, will earn the right to challenge the current World Champion, Ding Liren (China), for the Chess Crown.

It should be noted that the prize fund of the tournament is 500,000 euros. The winner will receive 48,000 euros.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz