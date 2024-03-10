FIG World Cup in Baku: Ukrainian gymnast wins gold on vault

10 March 2024 14:25 (UTC+04:00)

Ukrainian athlete Nazar Chepurnyi has won the gold medal in vault at the FIG World Cup in gymnastics in Baku with a score of 14.900 points, Azernews reports.

Shek Wai Hung of Hong Kong took second place with a score of 14.866. The third position with a score of 14.866 points was taken by Harry Hepworth from the UK.

The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is hosting the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup from March 7 to 10. About 300 athletes representing 67 countries are taking part in the competition.

The World Cup in Baku serves as a qualification event for the 2024 Olympic Games.

---

