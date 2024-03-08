Best of Europa League: Lunev 1st, Juninho 3rd

8 March 2024 17:18 (UTC+04:00)

After the first games of the Europa League round of 16 final stage, the bests of the tournament were announced according to various indicators.

Azernews informs with reference to Idman.biz that Qarabag players are ahead of everyone else in four indicators, but they are third in one statistic.

Two of them belong to the team and two to the players.

Qarabag is ahead of everyone in regaining ball control. Aghdam club received the ball from the opponent 395 times.

Qarabag is the leader in the total number of saves by its goalkeepers - 39 times.

All the saves of Qarabag are on the account of Andrey Lunev. He is the leader among goalkeepers.

Julio Romao, the midfielder of Qarabag, is ahead of everyone in the ball stealing - 27 times.

In addition, Olavio Juninho is 3rd in the Europa League in the number of shots on goal. With 10 strikes, the Brazilian is behind only Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (13) and Romelu Lukaku (12).

It should be noted that in the first game of the 1/8 finals, Qarabag hosted Bayer and scored a 2:2 draw.

---

