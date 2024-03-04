Khankandi-Baku ultramarathon second leg winners announced [PHOTOS]

4 March 2024 11:16 (UTC+04:00)

The winners in the second leg of the Khankandi-Baku ultramarathon have been announced.

Agha Aliyev won the second stage of the Khankandi-Baku ultramarathon, by completing an impressive 84-kilometer journey from Yevlakh to Ujar, Azernews reports.

Meanwhile, Elmir Askarov finished 2nd, followed by Artyom Aliyev. Recall that the winners of the first stage included Elmir Asgarov, Agha Aliyev and Elman Abishov.

A total of 36 athletes were in the fight for the leg win, which also saw female winners.

The Khankendi-Baku ultra-marathon, jointly organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation, is a component of both the "Sports Week" and the "Green World Solidarity Year" initiatives.

A total of 64 athletes from different countries participated in the marathon, including those from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Moldova, and Mexico.

Ultramarathon participants will reach Baku on March 4, crossing the Khankandi-Yevlakh (83 kilometres), Yevlakh-Ujar (84 kilometres), Ujar-Hajigabul (88 kilometres), Hajigabul-Gobustan (70 kilometres), and Gobustan-Baku (55 kilometres) stages.

The winners of each stage will be awarded separately. The overall winners of the ultramarathon will be awarded the grand prize.

