FC Qarabağ to play return match of UEFA Europa League playoffs

22 February 2024 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

FC Qarabağ will play the return match of the UEFA Europa League playoffs today.

The national team will face the Portuguese club Braga at Tofig Bahramov Republic Stadium, Azernews reports.

In the first match, the team led by Gurban Gurbanov, who defeated the opponent with a score of 4:2, will try to maintain the advantage in order to qualify for the 1/8 finals.

The match starts at 21:45. The match will be managed by a team of referees from Bulgaria.

Recall that FC Qarabağ defeated Braga in the first playoff match held on February 15 with a 4:2 score.

The UEFA Europa League is an annual football club competition organised since 1971 by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) for eligible European football clubs.

It is the second-tier competition of European club football, ranking below the UEFA Champions League and above the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Qarabağ FC was a founding member of the Azerbaijan Premier League in 1992. One season later, it won their first league championship, becoming the first non-Baku-based club to win the Premier League title.

In 2017, Qarabağ FC became the first Azerbaijani club to qualify for the group stages of the UEFA Champions League after beating Danish club Copenhagen and drawing in Group C alongside Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, and Roma.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz