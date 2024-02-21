Magnificent concert held at Philharmonic Hall [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall has hosted a magnificent concert as part of the project "Special Evening".

Prior to the concert, artistic director and chief conductor of the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra, Honoured Artist Fuad Ibrahimov, spoke about the project "Fərqli Bir Axşam" (Special Evening), Azernews reports.

Musicians of the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra were invited to the stage. The orchestra members were divided into musical groups - trio, quartet, septet, octet, etc. It should be noted that this is the first time such a project has been implemented in Baku.

The program featured violinists Aidan Salamova, Kamran Mirzoev, Aitaj Rzayeva, Failya Ismailova, Asmar Kerimli, Shahla Ibrahimova, Fuad Nasibov, Laman Vardiyeva, Kamala Karimova, Elena Goychayeva, Kubra Erishen, Elina Aliyeva; viola performers Aidan Akhundli, Sabuhi Akhundov, Jamila Eralp, Elena Abbasova, Azad Khalilov; cellists Takhmina Khuduzade, Ayyub Aliyev, Ali Khalilov, Nargiz Manafli; flute performers Nijat Salmanov, Magda Sarnitsa-Ibrahimova, Amina Zulfugarova, Nargiz Aliyeva, Olga Bagirova, Nijat Salmanov; pianists Gunel Kazimova, Ilaha Sadigzade; horn performers Kamran Guliyev, Ismail Alasgarov, Aghasamad Hasanov, Ilgar Mammadli, Kamran Guliyev, Ismayil Alasgarov; trumpet performers Najaf Valiyev, Tural Guliyev, Israfil Rasulov, Takhmina Ismayilova; accordionist Boris Pashkin; trombone performers Nemyat Tanriverdiyev, Kamal Gadirov; double bassist Eldar Isababayev; bass clarinet performer Zaman Hasanov; percussionist Yusif Alizade and harpist Yegana Tapdigova.

The performance of the musicians was superb in all regards. The audience enjoyed music pieces by prominent composers. The concert was met with great enthusiasm.

Photo Credits: Kamran Bagirov

