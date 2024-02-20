Baku Marathon 2024 to be held on initiative of Heydar Aliyev Foundation

Baku Marathon 2024 will be held on the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation on May 5.

Registration for the marathon lasts from March 1 to April 25. The marathon is open to people over 18 years old, Azernews reports.

For this, please apply to the registration points in the shopping centres of Baku (28 Mall, Ganjlik Mall, and Deniz Mall) or pass online registration at www.marathon.az

Payment for registration is 20 AZN. Corporate members can apply by writing to [email protected].

In corporate applications (with a minimum of 5 participants from each organisation), 100 AZN must be paid for each participant. Since the payment for the participation of students in the Baku marathon is covered by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, they do not pay funds during registration.

The traditional Baku marathon, organised since 2016, aims to support the development of sports and promote a healthy lifestyle. The half-marathon, held under the slogan "Beat the Wind," covers a distance of 21 kilometres.

The starting and finishing points of the marathon are in State Flag Square. The marathon route includes the State Flag Square - Seaside Boulevard - Baku International Sea Station - Neftchilar Avenue - Baku Agh Shahar Boulevard - Khagani Rustamov Street - Baku Agh Shahar Boulevard, 8 Noyabr Avenue, part of Yusif Safarov Street - intersection of Afiyaddin Jalilov and Uzeyir Hajibayli streets, crossing the Javanshir bridge, Uzeyir Hajibayli Street - Neftchilar Avenue, Bayil Circle, Bibiheybat Road (Water Sports Palace), and moving along the Seaside Boulevard (behind the Water Sports Palace, Baku Crystal Hall) - State Flag Square.

The awarding of "Baku Marathon 2024" winners is divided in two categories. In each of the categories for men and women, the winner of the 1st place will be awarded 3,000 AZN, the winner of the 2nd place - 2,000 AZN, and the winner of the 3rd place - 1,000 AZN, as well as medals and certificates. Certificates will be presented to all marathon participants and volunteers who support the organisation of the race.

An entertainment zone will be created in the State Flag Square for marathon participants, city residents, and guests. Various entertainment programs, competitions, and sports events will be held here.

Azercell Telecom is the exclusive partner of Baku Marathon 2024. The marathon is organised with the support of the Ministry of Science and Education, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, SOCAR, Seaside Boulevard Administration, and the Regional Development Public Union (RIIB). The project is implemented by Sport Marketing Group (SMG).

For more information, please contact:

(012) 310 13 31

facebook.com/bakumarathon

instagram.com/bakumarathon

www.marathon.az

----

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz