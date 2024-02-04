Three Azerbaijani judokas to compete on last day of Grand Slam
Today, three more Azerbaijani judokas will compete in the Grand Slam held in Paris, the capital of France.
Azernews reports that Vugar Talibov, Eljan Hajiyev (both 90 kg) and Ushangi Kokauri (+100 kg) will test their strength on the last day of the competition.
90 kg.
Vugar Talibov - Mariano Coto Bersier (Argentina)
Elcan Hajiyev - Sanshiro Murao (Japan)
+100 kg.
Ushangi Kokauri - Boubacar Mane (Guinea-Bissau) / Clement Musumadi (Democratic Republic of the Congo) with the winner
It should be noted that earlier Zelim Tchkayev (81 kg) won a silver medal.
---
