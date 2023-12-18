Young Azerbaijani swimmers snatch medals at international tournament in Serbia [PHOTOS]

18 December 2023 16:45 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

Young Azerbaijani swimmers Ramil Valizadeh, Rashad Alguliyev, and Abdurrahman Rustamov won eight medals, including three golds, at an international tournament in Nis, Serbia, Azernews reports.

Ramil Valizadeh won the 100 and 200 m butterfly finals. He also won silver in the 50m butterfly final.

Rashad Alguliyev took 3rd place in the 50m and 100m backstroke A finals, while Abdurrahman Rustamov won gold and silver medals in the 200m butterfly B and A finals, respectively.

