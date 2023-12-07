Only one day left until first-ever FIA Prize Giving Ceremony takes place in Baku [VIDEO]

7 December 2023 21:42 (UTC+04:00)

Only one day left until the FIA Prize Giving Ceremony takes place for the first time in Baku.

The final rehearsals for the unforgettable ceremony have been held today at the Baku Congress Center, Azernews reports.

At the FIA Prize Giving Ceremony, awards will be presented in various categories of motorsport. A grand spectacle awaits everyone at the Baku edition of this ceremony, an annual affair wrapping up the year in different countries.

Baku is host the FIA General Assembly and the FIA Awards Ceremony for the first time on December 5–8.

In addition to the FIA General Assembly, Baku will host meetings of the General Assemblies of the FIA Foundation and the Alliance Internationale de Tourisme (AIT), which represents the interests of automobile clubs.

On December 8, the Heydar Aliyev Centre will host the final session of the FIA General Assembly, and the FIA Awards Ceremony will be held at the Baku Congress Centre.

The FIA Awards Ceremony is considered to be the highlight event for awarding prizes to champions in the main fields of international motorsport. Since 2011, the FIA Awards ceremony has been considered a memorable and spectacular event, as well as the traditional closing of the annual FIA General Assembly week.

----

