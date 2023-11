25 November 2023 13:55 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani MMA fighter Khayal Dzhaniev has become the winner of the WMC version of the Muaythai tournament held in Chelyabinsk, Russia, Azernews reports.

He secured the gold medal in the super welterweight division after defeating his Iranian rival Mojtaba Taravati.

---

