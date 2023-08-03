Greco-Roman wrestlers achieve best result of last four years [PHOTOS]

3 August 2023 17:52 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers have won five medals at the U-17 World Championships in Turkiye.

The team scored 108 points and became the 2nd in the world in the team score, Azernews reports.

Trained by Taleh Israfilov (senior coach) and coaches Nazim Ahmadov and Rasim Aghayev, the team claimed 2 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze medals, achieving the best result of the last four years.

Turan Dashdamirov (45 kg) and Roman Karimov (60 kg) brought home a gold medal. The silver came from Yusif Ahmadli (65 kg), while Elnar Ziyadov (48 kg) and Mikayil Ismayilov (92 kg) grabbed bronze medals.

The national team was welcomed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport. The sports community, members of the media and sport fans took part in the ceremony.

Wrestling remains the most popular sport in the county and is overseen by the National Wrestling Federation, which was established in 1993.

The Rio Games opened a new page in wrestling for Azerbaijan. The country became one of only two nations ever to increase the number of medals achieved in five consecutive Games.

In 2020, Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers finished third in the overall medal table of the Individual World Cup in Serbia.

National wrestlers won two medals, including silver and bronze. Russia topped the medal table followed by Turkey.

The national team also won five medals at the Grand Prix Moscow held in Russia. The national team won one gold, two silver, and two bronze medals in the tournament

In 2022, Azerbaijani wrestler Osman Nurmagomedov (92 kg) was crowned the World Champion in Belgrade.

Nurmagomedov became the World Champion after defeating the Russian wrestler in the final. He has been crowned the champion of Azerbaijan in the weight category up to 86 kg in 2019.

