14 May 2023 11:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's 'Garabagh' national football club has been winner at the 2022-2023 season in the Azerbaijan Premier League.

The representative of Azerbaijan's football club Aghdam won the gold medals by winning 3:0 against the local club "Sabail" in the XXXIV round. Ramil Sheydayev scored a double for 'Garabagh' and Bahlul Mustafazade scored the other goal.

Having increased the number of points to 87, 'Garabagh' was unreachable for its closest follower 'Sabah' (77 points) with two rounds left.

Thus, 'Garabagh' became the champion of Azerbaijan for the 10th time in its history and set a new record. However, until that time, the record belonged to 'Neftchi', another Azerbaijan's football club, with 9 championships.

