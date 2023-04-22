F1 2023 to make history with its record high ticket sales & booming tourist flow in Baku

22 April 2023 01:19 (UTC+04:00)

The year 2023 is going down in history as the race where ticket sales reached the highest level in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix compared to the previous six years. Azernews informs that around 90 percent of the tickets on sale have already been sold. Some 70 percent of the tickets sold were bought by foreigners.

A record is set in the number of countries visited by Azerkesh. For the first time, fans from more than 100 different countries will visit our country. This figure is the highest indicator recorded in the history of the Baku race. This means that more than half of the countries in the world will be represented in these competitions as fans.

According to "Formula One Management" 2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix report, the global audience of the Baku stage of the competition is close to 60 million. In many countries, number of spectators have increased significantly compared to 2021. Countries such as Japan (116 percent increase), Poland (76 percent increase), Canada (34 percent increase), Hungary (33 percent increase), and the United States (21 percent increase) are included in this list. Italy, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands are among the top three viewers of the 2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Moreover, the 2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix was watched by more than 8 million unique users through the official Formula 1 website and mobile application. This number has increased by 9 percent compared to 2021 and 111 percent compared to 2019.

As regards the number of followers of the 2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix on social media (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Youtube), it has reached a high level with an increase of 116 percent.

In addition, according to the report and according to the survey conducted among Formula 1 fans, around 74 percent of the respondents are in favor of the continuous holding of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Some 73 percent of the fans said that the Baku City Circuit is a great place for organizing the F1 race, and 74 percent said that it creates an ideal opportunity for overtaking maneuvers. In general, 62 percent of the respondents emphasized that the Baku race is one of the most favorite races in the Formula 1 calendar.

World media interest

Last year, about 70,000 articles and information about the Baku race were published in foreign and local mass media. Meanwhile, interest is high this year as well; about 220 international and local media representatives are expected to cover the 2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix and 80 of them are local media representatives. Around 50 foreign photographers and 90 foreign journalists are preparing to cover this year's Baku competition.

Financial benefits of Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix for our country

An increase in the number of foreign tourists who come to watch the competitions is observed every year. For example, the number of foreigners who came to watch the third Formula 1 race held in Baku increased by 31 percent compared to 2017. This trend continues to grow every year. This event, which is the focus of everyone's attention, not only ensures the rapid integration of our country into the world, but also promotes our socio-economic development. Statistics show that tourists visit various sectors of the economy, including professional services, hotels and guesthouses, airlines, catering facilities, restaurants, transport, social and cultural services, postal and telecommunications, wholesale trade and electricity, gas, water and other sectors, their benefits are too many.

This year's record figures

First record: In the history of the 2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix held under the motto "Expect the Unexpected", 2023 is selected as the race where ticket sales reached the highest level compared to the previous six years. Second record: Compared to the six races we held in the past years, within the framework of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which will take place on April 28-30 this year, for the first time, fans from more than 100 different countries will visit our country. This figure is the highest indicator recorded in the history of the Baku race. This means that more than half of the 193 countries in the world will represent their country in the Baku competition. This record, in turn, is an indicator of the great interest and attention to the 2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in the international arena. The third record: for the first time in the last six years, the number of foreign fans who came to Azerbaijan to watch the Grand Prix reached the highest level.

This year the F1 race is expected to be a lot more interesting thanks to variety of entertainment program. Concerts of Dutch artists DJ Hardwell and DJ Don Diablo will be held as part of the entertainment program of the 2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which will give it a pump up. DJ Diablo will take the stage in Baku on Friday, April 28, and DJ Hardwell on Saturday, April 29.

Political importance

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is an ideal platform to introduce Azerbaijan to the world. For comparison, let's look at the statistics. If in 2018 the tourists who came to watch the great race in Baku represented 78 countries, in 2023 this number will exceed 100. This means that more than half of the countries of the world will be represented in the competitions as fans. Those coming to watch F1 lively, in the city of winds, will have the opportunity to get acquainted with Azerbaijani culture, hospitality, and friendly people. Let's not overlook the fact that Azerbaijan is already recognized as a winning country in the world political arena, and this year, like last year, we will hold the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in the winning capital in a different status.

Further, every year, hundreds of foreign journalists visit the capital to cover the Formula 1 races, which are considered the pinnacle of motorsports. Formula 1 races with a global television audience of 1.55 billion are covered by many prestigious sports channels and news agencies such as ESPN, Sky Sports, Motorsport, Autosport.

Along with the benefits of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in the economic, political and social spheres, it is possible to emphasize the possible positive impact of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in terms of sports. It is admirable that Azerbaijan has a share in the world-scale project, that it has successfully held competitions six times with its professional team and that it has been able to speak for itself in the international sports arena with full preparations for the seventh competition. The Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which is always full of unexpected moments, has become a favorite of both foreign media and fans. As ESPN reports, last year the 2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix was awarded the title of the most watched motorsports race in the United States in the last two years (with 1.04 million viewers), surpassing the record viewership of the Monaco Grand Prix of the same year.

In addition, F1 rave will have a prticular service for special participants. During the 3-day competitions, up to 1,000 war participants, veterans, family members of martyrs will be taken from their homes to watch the competitions, brought to the competitions, and then returned (4,000 people in total). They are provided with all kinds of services by volunteers. At the same time, special traffic lanes will be organized for our veterans in wheelchairs.

