Another Turkish wrestler devotes her victory to Azerbaijan [VIDEO]

19 April 2023 11:20 (UTC+04:00)

Another Turkish wrestler has devoted her victory to Azerbaijan at European Weightlifting Championship in Yerevan, Armenia.

Nuray Gungor (64 kg) became the European champion, lifting 219 kg in total, Azernews reports.

The Turkish wrestler also won a gold medal in the snatch with a score of 99 kilograms, and a bronze medal in the clean and jerk with a score of 120 kilograms.

After the awards ceremony, Nuray Gungor said in an interview to the TV channel "TRT Spor Yıldız" that she did not forget the Azerbaijani wrestler, who left Yerevan without participating in the competitions due to the incident with the burning of the state flag.

"They shouldn't be upset at all. We fight for them and become champions," she said.

Earlier, Turkish wrestlers Jansu Bektash, who secured three gold medals in the 45 kg weight category, and Gamza Altun, who captured a silver medal, also dedicated their victories to Azerbaijan.

Note that the European Weightlifting Championship will give license points for the 2024 Summer Olympics to be held in Paris from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

The 2024 Summer Olympic program is scheduled to feature 32 sports encompassing 329 events.

