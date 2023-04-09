Azerbaijani gymnast wins silver in France

9 April 2023 16:15 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnast Zohra Agamirova won a silver medal at the 34th international Grand Prix tournament held in Thieu, France, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation noted that the representative of Azerbaijan reached second place of honor in the all-around program.

In addition to Zohra Aghamirova, the Azerbaijani senior group gymnastics team - Gullu Aghalarzadeh, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelizaveta Luzan, and Darya Sorokina - are competing in the tournament.

The competition will be concluded on April 9.

