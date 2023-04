2 April 2023 16:03 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnasts returned to home having collected a total of 16 medals including five gold, five silver and five bronze ones at the Suada Dilberovic international tournament in Sarajevo.

Alina Mammadova got three gold, one silver and one bronze medals, Leyli Agazade two gold, two silver, one bronze medals while Madina Damirova took two silver and three bronze ones.

