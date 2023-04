2 April 2023 09:30 (UTC+04:00)

Junior Azerbaijani boxers have taken 17 medals, including three golds at the Heydar Aliyev Cup 2023 held in Baku.

The gold medals came from Bilal Nazarov, Zidan Humbatov and Subhan Babayev, Azernews reports.

Russia finished first in the overall medal table followed by Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

The tournament brought together more than 100 boxers from 11 countries.

