Head coach comments Moldova-Azerbaijan match

16 November 2022 17:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani football team will play a friendly match against Moldova in Chisinau on November 16, Azernews reports.

A press conference with the head coach of the national team Gianni De Biasi was held ahead of the match.

Speaking with mass media representatives, Gianni De Biasi shared his expectations from the match.

"Both friendly matches are important for us. We lost here 17 months ago. Yesterday we had a conversation with the players about this. After the matches with Turkiye and Belarus, we came here too relaxed. The approach was wrong. We didn't do our best on the football field. Now we have to work hard to achieve development and confidence. There are 122 days left before the start of European Championship selection," said the coach.

The coach noted that there are currently 26 football players in the camp of the national team.

"They can help out in qualifying matches. The doors of the national team are open for everyone, but they can also be closed. We've been doing well lately, we've got three victories in a row. I'm glad about it," he said.

The Moldova-Azerbaijan match will take place today in Chisinau and will start at 21:00 Baku time.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz