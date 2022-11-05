Countdown starts for Greco-Roman Wrestling World Cup in Baku

5 November 2022 13:14 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

A few hours left before the start of the Greco-Roman Wrestling World Cup at Baku Sports Palace, Azernews reports.

The Wrestling World Cup will bring together six teams from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Serbia, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, and the all-world team.

The opening ceremony is scheduled for 1600 hours (GMT+4).

The bouts will be held in groups A and B on the first day of the tournament. The Turkish and Iranian teams will meet in Group A.

The Azerbaijani team will meet the all-world team in Group B.

Mikayil Jabbarov, president of the Azerbaijani Wrestling Federation (AWF), shared a post on Twitter about the World Cup in Greco-Roman wrestling. He wished success to the Azerbaijani wrestlers.

"Today, the Greco-Roman World Cup is kicking off in Azerbaijan. We wish high spirits and victory to our wrestlers on the stage that requires determination, strong will, and excellence," he tweeted.

The national team includes Eldaniz Azizli, Ibrahim Nurullayev (55 kg), Murad Mammadov, Nihat Mammadli (60 kg), Taleh Mammadov, Ziya Babashov (63 kg), Hasrat Jafarov, Namaz Rustamov (67 kg), Ulvi Ganizada, Gurban Gurbanov (72 kg), Sanan Suleymanov, Eljan Mammadov (77 kg), Rafig Huseynov, Nasir Hasanov (82 kg), Lachin Valiyev, Murad Ahmadiyev (87 kg), Arif Niftullaev, Zamir Magomedov (97 kg), Sabah Shariati and Beka Kandelaki (30 kg).

The head coach of the Azerbaijani team is Alexander Tarakanov.

The bouts between Iran and Kyrgyzstan, as well as Turkiye and Kyrgyzstan, will start at 1700 pm (GMT+4).

The Serbian wrestlers won't take part in the tournament amid escalating COVID-19 cases.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz