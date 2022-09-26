Shusha Chess 2022 organized at high level - Georgian chess player

26 September 2022 10:33 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The international chess tournament in Shusha is organized at a high level, Georgian chess player Nona Gaprindashvili, who took part in the international chess tournament Shusha Chess 2022 on September 21-24 in the city of Shusha, told Trend.

"There are nice and good people around. Chess players need conditions, a good attitude, and it is gratifying that all this is here. Chess tournaments are my life. I have been doing this all my life, and when I take part in competitions, chess gives me positive emotions. I want to wish further prosperity to Azerbaijan and good luck to chess players," she said.

The tournament was organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Chess Federation of Azerbaijan and the Shusha City State Reserve Department.

---

