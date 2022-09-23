Azerbaijani, US teams play friendly polo game [PHOTO]

23 September 2022 14:54 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

A friendly polo match has been played between the Elite Horse and Polo Club (Azerbaijan) and the Grand Champions Polo Club (US), Azernews reports, citing Trend.

The polo match ended with a tie (6:6).

The event was organized to mark the opening of two new polo grounds in Baku.

All conditions will be provided in Azerbaijan for holding the most prestigious international equestrian polo tournaments.

After the match, President of the Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation Elchin Guliyev presented commemorative awards to the teams.

Since 2014, every year, members of the national team went to training in equestrian polo in Argentina for three months.

As a result of the training, the Azerbaijani polo team reached the final among eight teams for the first time in its history at the 2018 European Championship in Italy and won the silver medal.

In November 2018, the national team played a friendly match with the US team in the US state of Florida.

