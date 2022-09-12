National judo team captures six medals in Italy

12 September 2022 12:52 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani national judo team has captured six medals at Riccione European Open 2022 in Italy, Azernews reports.

National judokas faced each other in the final match of the tournament. Zelim Kotsoyev (100 kg) won the gold medal after defeating Mammadali Mehdiyev (90 kg) who won a silver medal.

Two more silver medals were also won by Rovshan Aliyev (60 kg) and Orkhan Safarov (66 kg).

Saeid Mollaei (81 kg) and Ushangi Kokauri(+100 kg) won bronze medals for the national team.

The judo fighters won one gold, three silver, and two bronze medals in Italy.

Consequently, Azerbaijan came third for the probe of medals, and second among male judokas.

