Dozens of cyclists gather in Shusha [PHOTO]

14 July 2022 15:14 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

An international cycling race has been held in Shusha, Azernews reports.

The cycling race "Dear Shusha" was co-organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Azerbaijan Cycling Federation, and the Department of the Shusha State Reserve within the Year of Shusha in Azerbaijan.

The teams from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Great Britain, Romania, Georgia, Mongolia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan competed in the race. Azerbaijan was represented by MSN and Triterra clubs.

The race consisted of two stages. The first stage was held near Narakand park in Baku where cyclists from ten countries took part in the individual race at a distance of 21 km.

In the first stage, a member of the Azerbaijani team, Musa Mikayilzada, captured a silver medal.

Romanian cyclist, a member of the CSA Steaua Cycling team, secured the bronze medal in this category.

The second stage started from the Fuzuli International Airport and ended outside the Karabakh Hotel in Shusha.

Sakarya BB Pro Team cyclist (Turkiye), the captain of the Azerbaijani team Elchin Asadov, won the group race of 71 kilometers.

The gold medal was presented to the cyclist by Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov.

President of the Azerbaijan Cycling Federation Madat Guliyev presented Elchin Asadov with a cup, a yellow T-shirt, and the keys to a three-room apartment.

The national teams of Uzbekistan and Mongolia were awarded silver and bronze medals, respectively.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lamiva993