Keen on holding Formula 1 after 2024, Baku City Circuit kicks off talks [PHOTO]

14 June 2022 15:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The Baku City Circuit has started negotiations to extend the contract with Formula 1, Azernews reports.

Speaking with Trend, Executive Director of Baku City Circuit Arif Rahimov said that both sides are interested in the initiative.

"We have started negotiations with F-1, yet it is too early to talk about the outcome," said Arif Rahimov.

"I can say that both sides are interested, and if we find the common ground, the contract will likely be extended," he added.

Notably, the Baku City Circuit joined the Formula 1 calendar in 2016 and is confirmed to host a race until 2024.

The 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix kicked off at Baku City Circuit on June 10-12.

Ten teams took part in the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen has won the 2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, his fifth Grand Prix victory this season.

The Dutch driver finished the eighth round of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship in one hour, 34 minutes and 5 seconds.

Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez finished second in the race followed by Mercedes George Russell, who came third in the 51-lap race.

There were also certain changes in the timing of the races within 2022.

