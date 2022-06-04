Azerbaijani gymnasts win medals at European Championships in Italy [PHOTO]

4 June 2022 10:54 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijani gymnasts won one gold and one bronze medal at the European Trampoline and Tumbling Championships in the Italian city of Rimini, Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation told Trend on Friday.

Members of the Azerbaijan trampoline team Magsud Makhsudov and Huseyn Abbasov won gold in the synchronized jumping program.

Members of the Azerbaijani national acrobatic jumping team Adil Hajizade, Mikhail Malkin and Tofig Aliyev won bronze in the team competition.

