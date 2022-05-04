By Trend

The ceremony of awarding the winners and medalists of the 27th Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship in individual all-around among gymnasts in the age category "pre-junior" (born 2010-2011) was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Azerbaijan’s Baku, on May 4, Trend reports.

Nazrin Salmanli ascended to the highest step of the podium. In second place - Shams Aghahuseynova, in third - Ilaha Bahadirova. All three gymnasts are pupils of the "Baku-Ojag” sport" club.

The twenty-seventh Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from May 3 through May 4.

In total, 186 gymnasts representing nine clubs, including 123 individual and 63 group gymnasts (14 groups) participate in the Championships. The winners in the team standings will also be determined at the competitions. Athletes will compete in the individual program in the age categories of youngsters (born in 2012, 2013, 2014), pre-juniors (born in 2010-2011), juniors (2007-2009), while gymnasts within group exercises will compete in the age categories of youngsters (born in 2012-2014) and pre-juniors (2010-2011).

Gymnasts compete in the all-around both in the individual program and in group exercises.

