By Laman Ismayilova

The 27th Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics has started at the National Gymnastics Arena.

After a two-year break, spectators are able to enjoy major gymnastics competition as special quarantine regime has been softened in the country.

Some 40 gymnasts from Baku Gymnastics School, Ocaq Sport, Republican Complex Sports School (Baku) as well as gymnasts from Khirdalan's Zirve Sports Club, Sumgayit, Ganja and Mingachevir are competing in the championship among juniors (13-15 years old) and seniors (16 years and older).

The all-around competitions are being held among juniors and seniors on the first day of the championships. The apparatus finals will take place on the second day of the championship.

The winners will be determined both in apparatus finals (ball, hoop, clubs, ribbon) and in the all-around competitions.

