By Laman Ismayilova

The heads of Olympic sports federations and coaches have exchanged views on a number of issues.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov listened to the problems and proposals raised by federation officials and specialists. He was informed about their work plans and programs, Azertag reported.

The meeting discussed preparation for 2024 Summer Olympics, strategic development plans of federations and programs in different areas.

The 2024 Summer Olympics will be held in Paris in 2024 from July 26 to August 11.

Having previously hosted in 1900 and 1924, Paris will become the second city to host the Summer Olympics three times after London.

The Games will mark the centenary of the Paris Games of 1924, and the sixth Olympic Games hosted by France.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) approved the 28 sports of the 2016 programme for Paris 2024, while also inviting the Paris Organising Committee to submit up to five additional sports for consideration.

The meeting was also focused on training and participation of national teams in competitions and international ties of federations.

The sides exchanged views on finance, marketing activities, attracting sponsors, improving the press service, accreditation and other issues. The similar meetings will be held regularly.

