By Trend

We feel very comfortable in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, participants of the 28th World Age Group Competition in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling in Baku, Israeli athletes Noam Hamamy and Nicoli Ursu told Trend.

"This is our first visit to Baku. We really like to perform here. Everything here causes only positive emotions. Before the performance, we were a little excited, realizing our responsibility to our country and the people who support us," the gymnasts emphasized.

Israeli athletes noted that one of the main tasks for them in their sports careers is their future participation in the Olympic Games.

Ursu also touched upon the motivation in sports.

"The coach's support is of great importance, and I have never been afraid of failures, I learn from mistakes," the athlete said.

"I am motivated by the support of people. I represent my country at competitions, it gives me pride, and, of course, gives me an awareness of responsibility," Hamamy said.

The 28th World Age Group Competition in Trampoline Gymnastics, Double Mini Trampoline, and Tumbling is being held in Baku on November 25-28.

Some 650 athletes from 32 countries of the world participate in the competition. At the tournament, gymnasts perform in the following age categories - 11-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-16 years old, and 17 years-21 years old. The gymnasts will take part in the program of individual and synchronized trampoline jumping, as well as a tumbling track and a double mini-trampoline. Each Age Group World Competition program includes qualifying rounds and final performances. According to the rules, one participant can perform in different programs.

Azerbaijan is represented by 15 gymnasts. Trampoline program - Seljan Mahsudova (age category 17-21), Magsud Mahsudov (13-14), Ammar Bakhshaliyev (11-12), Ibrahim Mustafazade (11-12), Mehdi Aliyev (13-14), Nijat Mirzayev (13-14), Ali Niftaliyev (13-14), Shafiga Humbatova (13-14), Sama Jafarova (11-12); tumbling - Tofig Aliyev (17-21), Adil Hajizada (15-16), Bilal Gurbanov (15-16), Huseyn Asadullayev (15-16), Aleksey Karatashov (13-14) and Elnur Mammadov (15-16).

---