By Laman Ismayilova

The 2021 European Taekwondo Junior Championship starts today in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Some 15 taekwondo fighters will represented Azerbaijan at the Championship.

The national team includes male taekwondo fighters Punhan Mursalov (45 kg), Rahid Valiyev (48 kg), Sayyad Dadashov (51 kg), Yusif Gurbanov (55 kg), Farid Aliyev (59 kg), Nijat Ismayilzade (63 kg), Nizami Hajiyev ( 68 kg) and Eltaj Gafarov (73 kg).

The female taekwondo fighters Zemfira Hasanzadeh (42 kg), Maryam Mammadova (44 kg), Sona Aghayeva (46 kg), Aysu Mammadova (49 kg), Leyla Bashirova (52 kg), Meylin Mammadova (55 kg) and Fatima Majidova (59 kg) will also show their best at the Championship which runs until November 15.

Taekwondo is one of the most popular sports in Azerbaijan. The National Taekwondo Federation has trained many prominent athletes since its founding in 1992. In 2018, Radik Isayev (80kg) was crowned European Champion for the second time in his career.

Another national taekwondo fighter Milad Beigi Harchegani (80 kg) became the world taekwondo champion in 2019.

In 2021, Azerbaijani female taekwondo fighter Minaya Akbarova claimed a bronze medal at the European Taekwondo Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria. She won the bronze medal in the 46kg weight class.

---

