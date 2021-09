By Trend

The roster of the women's national team of Azerbaijan, which on September 17 will meet the Russian team in the qualifying round of the European Championship, has been announced, Trend reports citing AFFA.

The Azerbaijani team will also play the Danish team on Sept. 21 in Baku.

Azerbaijan will hold training camps for the upcoming games in Baku on Sept. 8-14.

