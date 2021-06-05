By Trend

The winners of the third session of Formula 1 free races have been determined at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, Trend reports.

Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda driver Pierre Gasly took first place in the race, Red Bull Racing Honda driver Sergio Perez came second, Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes-AMG Petronas took third place.

On June 4, races within the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix started in Baku, which will last until June 6.

