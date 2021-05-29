By Trend

Athletes from Italy - Mikela Castoldi and David Donati won the gold medal at the 16th World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku among mixed pairs with a score of 22,400 points, Trend reports on May 29.

The representatives of Hungary - Daniel Bali and Fanny Mazach (22.100 points) won silver medal, and the Russian athletes Tatyana Konakova and Grigory Shikhaleyev (22.050 points) - bronze.

The 16th World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships will be held on May 27-29 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 166 athletes from 22 countries will take part in the event.

The competitions will be held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in Azerbaijan, taking into account sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.

---

