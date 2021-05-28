By Trend

On Friday, May 28, at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, an award ceremony was held for the winners and prize-winners of the World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in the aerostep program, Trend reports.

The first place was taken by Russian gymnasts, in the second place - by athletes from Ukraine, representatives of Italy rose to the third step of the podium.

The 16th Aerobic Gymnastics World Championship is being held on May 27-29 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. It is attended by 166 athletes from 22 countries.

During the three-day competition, gymnasts will compete in the individual program for women and men, in mixed pairs, trios, groups, as well as in the aero dance and aostep programs. According to the rules, one participant will be able to perform in a maximum of three of these programs.

The competitions are held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in Azerbaijan in connection with the pandemic, taking into account the sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.