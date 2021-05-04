By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani gymnasts are getting ready for Rhythmic Gymnastics FIG World Cup, AGF Trophy 2021 in Baku.

The Rhythmic Gymnastics FIG World Cup, AGF Trophy 2021 will be held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on May 7-9, 2021.

Speaking about the upcoming competitions, Arzu Jalilova said that the training has already started.

"I train for about eight hours a day, I really want to demonstrate good results. For the first time, I will compete at the World Cup, which will be held in the National Gymnastics Arena. I have previously participated only at junior tournaments but this time I will perform as a senior gymnast. It is a very exciting feeling and a huge responsibility to compete in my native country," she told Trend.

During the World Cup, Jalilova will perform in all four programs (with ribbon, ball, clubs, hoop).

Jalilova and all the team members are very glad that Baku was chosen as a main venue for major gymnastics competitions like the Rhythmic Gymnastics FIG World Cup and AGF Trophy 2021.

"We were very glad that we were allowed to hold the World Cup. After we learned this news, we began to train with even greater enthusiasm. I think the COVID-19 quarantine was not easy for athletes all over the world. After the pandemic, we trained at home, which was unusual and quite difficult. There are no necessary conditions at home, like in the gym. Athletes all over the world have faced this problem. Today we must train intensively to show good results at the Cup in Baku and other upcoming competitions," said Jalilova.

The training on the eve of the Rhythmic Gymnastics FIG World Cup, AGF Trophy 2021 in Baku is very intensive,

The coach of Azerbaijan's group team Siyana Vasileva said that training for the World Cup is very intensive.

"Training for competitions is always very responsible for us, especially when they are held in Baku, so it is not always easy. But we try to do everything we can. I hope that everything will pass smoothly. We have a young team,” the coach added. This composition has never competed in the National Gymnastics Arena. All gymnasts worry. They want to perform well in their native country, show a high result. During each competition, teams tend to complicate the program of exercises," said Vasilyeva.

As for the program, the coach said that the team's program becomes more complicated every time.

"We have raised the level by several points since the recent competitions, so the program becomes even more difficult and interesting. Of course, motivation is very important in sports. All girls are different, with different characters. Each of the gymnasts needs an individual approach," she added.

Siyana Vasileva also shared her impressions as a trainer.

"When I competed, I was the captain of the team and practically performed the same functions as now. Today it is easier for me to train gymnasts because I set the pace, the intensity of the training. It is better for me to see everything from the outside and tell them the details," she said.

"We didn’t know whether the Rhythmic Gymnastics FIG World Cup would take place in Baku. Nevertheless, we were training. As soon as we returned from the 2021 Rhythmic Gymnastics FIG World Cup in Bulgaria, we began to train for the Cup in Baku, although we didn’t know whether it would take place. When it was announced that the Rhythmic Gymnastics FIG World Cup in Baku would be organized, the girls were very happy because they made efforts and trained," the coach said.

"We are grateful that Baku was allowed to hold the World Cup in such a difficult period as the COVID-19 pandemic. Of course, the competition will be held in accordance with the quarantine measures and epidemiological requirements," she added.

After the Rhythmic Gymnastics FIG World Cup in Baku, the national team will start to train for the next competition in group exercises.

The gymnasts will continue training for the 2021 European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Bulgaria and the Olympic Games.

The coach stressed the importance of hard training for the competitions. So, Vasilyeva tries to find a way to blend very hard training with exactly the right amounts of rest.

Azerbaijan will be represented at Rhythmic Gymnastics FIG World Cup, AGF Trophy 2021 by team consisting of Lyaman Alimuradova, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Maryam Safarova, and Darya Sorokina in group exercises.

Meanwhile, he Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions will be held on May 21-23, while the Aerobic Gymnastics World Championship are scheduled for May 27-29.

