By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) has shared a video dedicated to International Dance Day, which is celebrated on April 29.

The video features two-time medalist of the World Junior Championship, Arzu Jalilova who fascinates viewers with her flexibility.

International Dance Day is a global celebration of dance, initiated by the Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute (ITI), the main partner for the performing arts of UNESCO.

The celebration takes place every year on April 29 , which is the anniversary of the birth of Jean-Georges Noverre (1727–1810), the creator of modern ballet.

The day strives to encourage participation and education in dance through events and festivals held on the date all over the world. UNESCO formally recognize ITI to be the creators and organizers of the event.

Since the early Middle Ages, various kinds of dances started to form in Azerbaijan.

Vagzali, gangi, yalli, terekeme, nalbeki are among other popular dances in the country.

Vagzali is played when the bride is seen off from her family house to the house of the bridegroom and her departure is reflected in this dance.

Yalli is a very old and traditional dance in Azerbaijan. At first, it was performed in the form of a traditional celebration of fire, which was a source of heat, light, and warm food. In this traditional celebration, dancers worship fire as a goddess. This dance is performed by a group of people and in ancient times whoever didn’t dance properly was fined by the chieftain who would make him sing a song or dance another dance.

Terekeme is a dance of tribesmen. Those who are dancing extend their arms and go forward with their heads up. This dance is filled with the feelings of freedom and expansiveness. Both men and women perform it.

Nalbeki (saucer) is a dance performed only by women, during the dance saucers are used.

The first professional dance group in Azerbaijan was created in 1938 on the basis of amateur performance. The ensemble performed with a diverse repertoire, consisting of ancient and modern folk dances.

Today, traditional dances are still performed by people of Azerbaijan.

Now they are widely taught and performed throughout the country and abroad.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz