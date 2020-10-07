By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling teams are getting ready to the World Cup to be held in Serbia this December.

Moreover, the wrestlers are also training to the licensed tournaments for next year's Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics.

At present, the teams are continuing the training process in the open air following the plan. The federation has created all necessary conditions for teams to train for the upcoming competitions.

Earlier, Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation (AWF) held a webinar for international and national judges.

The virtual meeting covered decisions to be made in freestyle wrestling, attack and counter-attack in Greco-Roman wrestling and other disciplines.

The judges also discussed some wresting techniques and tricks used at last tournaments. The next webinar will be held next week.

Notably, wrestling remains the most popular sport in the county and is overseen by the National Wrestling Federation, which was established in 1993.

The Rio Games opened a new page in wrestling for Azerbaijan. The country became one of only two nations ever to increase the number of medals achieved in five consecutive Games.

--

