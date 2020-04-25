By Akbar Mammadov

Baku City Circuit (BCC), the operating company of Formula 1 races, has announced that Formula 1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan will not be held without spectators and that the organizers will wait until the threat over the novel coronavirus threat is over.

“Baku City Circuit (BCC) declares that it cannot jeopardize the health of employees, fans and participants of the championship, and therefore the announcement of a specific date for the race stage in Baku will be possible only when the situation stabilizes and quarantine measures are lifted. The promoter of the Grand Prix of Azerbaijan does not consider it expedient to hold a race without spectators and hopes that by the end of June this year there will be opportunities and conditions under which Baku will be able to accept participants and Formula 1 fans who miss the championship,” BCC said in a statement published on April 24.

BCC and Formula 1 have agreed that it would be advisable to hold the Baku stage of the championship until mid-October, the organizers said, adding that BCC will announce the specific date for the race stage in Baku only when the situation stabilizes and quarantine measures are lifted.

It should be noted that the Baku stage of Formula 1 passes through the central streets of the capital of Azerbaijan, and therefore, it will take about 12 weeks to build the necessary infrastructure. Accordingly, the decision to hold a race in Baku should be made no later than the first week of July.

Baku City Circuit expressed its gratitude to all participants and partners of the Grand Prix of Azerbaijan for understanding, noting that: "we look forward to the opportunity when we can welcome you to Baku this year".

