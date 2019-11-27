By Trend

Training sessions of the Puerto Rico rhythmic gymnastics team are being held in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports Nov. 27.

“I came to Baku and visited the National Gymnastics Arena for the first time,” said Silviya Taseva, a coach of the Puerto Rico national team. “The Puerto Rico team is glad to train here, because the gymnastics arena has all the necessary conditions for training of athletes. I personally know Head Coach of the Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnastics team Mariana Vasileva; she has always been my idol. This year, Mariana Vasileva invited us to conduct trainings in Baku; we arrived and are very happy about this.”

The coach of the Puerto Rico national team noted that the goal of trainings in Baku is to prepare the national team of Puerto Rico for the upcoming competitions.

“The Puerto Rico rhythmic gymnastics team plans to take part in several world cups, as well as in a number of international competitions,” Taseva added. “In May we will end the season by participation in the Pan American Games. Therefore, it is very important for our team to be well-prepared for this period in order to successfully perform and demonstrate a high result.”

Four gymnasts of Puerto Rico’s rhythmic gymnastics team are participating in the training sessions in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

---

