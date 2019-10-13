By Trend

The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azerbaijan, hosted an awarding ceremony for winners of the 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics and the 5th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics on Oct.12, Trend reports.

According to the results of the individual all-around in rhythmic gymnastics (exercises with a ball, clubs and ribbon) in the age category "pre-juniors" (2007-2008), the best result was shown by Alina Mammadova (Republican Complex Sports School), followed by Laman Ahmadli (Republican Complex Sports School) and Madina Damirova (Ojag Sport Club).

As for the competitions among groups in the age category of “youngsters” (2011-2012) in the 5th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics, Ojag-2 came in first, followed by Ojag-1 and Ojag-3.

In the age category of “children” (2008-2010), Ojag-5 won the first place, Ojag-1 came in second and the Ojag-2 was the third.

In the age category "pre-juniors" (2005-2007), the Ojag-1 came in first, followed by Ojag-2.

Only one team from Ojag Sport Club performed in the age category of "seniors" (born 2001 and older). The team members are Vladimir Dolmatov, Madina Mustafayeva, Narmin Huseynova, Imran Imranov and Balakhanym Ahmadova.

The National Gymnastics Arena is hosting the 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics, 6th Rhythmic Gymnastics Interregional Cup and the 5th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics on October 10-13.

The Rhythmic gymnasts started the 4-day national tournament first. The participants are competing for the medals in the age categories of “juniors”, “pre-juniors”, “children” and “youngsters”.

The aerobic gymnasts perform in Individual program as well as within Mixed Pairs, Trios and Groups among the age categories of “seniors”, “juniors”, “pre-juniors”, “children” and “youngsters”.

More than 200 athletes from Baku and regions are participating at the events in both gymnastics disciplines.

The representatives of Baku Gymnastics School, “Ojag Sports”, “AyUlduz”, “Gymkids”, Zirva International and Zabrat Sports clubs, Republican Complex Sports School, Shaghan Olympic Sports Complex located in Baku, as well as Sumgayit, Ganja, Mingachevir, Aghdash, Ismayilli, Goychay, Zagatala, Kurdamir, Qusar, Shirvan and Masalli compete for the medals.

